    171 Tech Talk [Image 2 of 12]

    171 Tech Talk

    CORAOPOLIS, PA, UNITED STATES

    10.05.2023

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Shawn Monk 

    171st Air Refueling Wing

    The 171st Air Refueling Wing hosted its first “Tech Talk” for members of the Pittsburgh Technology Council Oct. 5, 2023. The Tech Talk included conversations about applications of new developing technologies and demonstrations of current technologies in use at the 171st. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Shawn Monk)

