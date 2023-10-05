Soldiers from the 87th Security Forces Squadron conduct combative skills Training at JBMDL Fort Dix NJ. (Images provided by the U.S. ASA Fort Dix (TSC) Training Support Center / Dan Amburg)
|Date Taken:
|09.28.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.06.2023 15:48
|Photo ID:
|8060705
|VIRIN:
|230928-A-IE493-7034
|Resolution:
|2400x1600
|Size:
|442.59 KB
|Location:
|FORT DIX, NJ, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort Dix – 87th Security Forces Squadron. combative skills Training. September 28th, 2023 [Image 7 of 7], by Daniel Amburg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT