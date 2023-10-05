Coffee with the Commander

231006-N-KC192-1006 PORTSMOUTH, Va. (Oct. 6, 2023) Commander, Naval Medical Forces Atlantic (NMFL) Rear Adm. Matthew Case speaks with Sailors and staff during “Coffee with the COM,” an informal event that provides an open exchange between members of the command and leadership on board Naval Support Activity (NSA) Hampton Roads – Portsmouth Annex, Oct. 6. 2023. NMFL, headquartered in Portsmouth, Virginia, delivers operationally focused medical expertise and capabilities to meet Fleet, Marine and Joint Force requirements by providing equipment, sustainment and maintenance of medical forces during combat operations and public health crises. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Levi Decker)

