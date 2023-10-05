Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Coffee with the Commander

    Coffee with the Commander

    PORTSMOUTH, VA, UNITED STATES

    10.06.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Travis Decker 

    Naval Medical Forces Atlantic

    231006-N-KC192-1006 PORTSMOUTH, Va. (Oct. 6, 2023) Commander, Naval Medical Forces Atlantic (NMFL) Rear Adm. Matthew Case speaks with Sailors and staff during “Coffee with the COM,” an informal event that provides an open exchange between members of the command and leadership on board Naval Support Activity (NSA) Hampton Roads – Portsmouth Annex, Oct. 6. 2023. NMFL, headquartered in Portsmouth, Virginia, delivers operationally focused medical expertise and capabilities to meet Fleet, Marine and Joint Force requirements by providing equipment, sustainment and maintenance of medical forces during combat operations and public health crises. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Levi Decker)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.06.2023
    Date Posted: 10.06.2023 13:51
    Photo ID: 8060511
    VIRIN: 231006-N-KC192-1006
    Resolution: 5802x3868
    Size: 1.36 MB
    Location: PORTSMOUTH, VA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coffee with the Commander, by PO2 Travis Decker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Navy Medicine
    NMFL
    Naval Medical Forces Atlantic
    Coffee with the Commander
    Staff Recognition

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT