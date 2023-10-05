Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Lyster prepares for influenza season

    FORT NOVOSEL, AL, UNITED STATES

    09.27.2023

    Photo by Janice Erdlitz 

    Lyster Army Health Clinic

    Lyster Army Health Clinic kicks off the 2023 Flu Campaign in October to protect individuals from influenza, its complications, and to prevent the potential spreading of the disease. Lt. Col. Jodi Brown, Chief of Public Health, and Ms. Elizabeth Guernsey, Immunizations, look over inventory in preparation of the flu campaign.

    Date Taken: 09.27.2023
    Date Posted: 10.06.2023 11:14
    VIRIN: 230610-A-TT449-5678
    Location: FORT NOVOSEL, AL, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lyster prepares for influenza season, by Janice Erdlitz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    lyster army health clinic

