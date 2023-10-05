Lyster prepares for influenza season

Lyster Army Health Clinic kicks off the 2023 Flu Campaign in October to protect individuals from influenza, its complications, and to prevent the potential spreading of the disease. Lt. Col. Jodi Brown, Chief of Public Health, and Ms. Elizabeth Guernsey, Immunizations, look over inventory in preparation of the flu campaign.

