Recruits with Mike Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, compete in body sparring on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Oct. 5, 2023. Body sparring utilizes techniques learned from the Marine Corps Martial Arts Program. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Ava Alegria)
|Date Taken:
|10.05.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.06.2023 10:52
|Photo ID:
|8060426
|VIRIN:
|231005-M-WD009-1944
|Resolution:
|5464x5464
|Size:
|2.64 MB
|Location:
|PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US
This work, Mike Company Body Sparring [Image 9 of 9], by LCpl Ava Alegria, identified by DVIDS
