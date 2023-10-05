Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mike Company Body Sparring [Image 6 of 9]

    Mike Company Body Sparring

    PARRIS ISLAND, SC, UNITED STATES

    10.05.2023

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Ava Alegria 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    Recruits with Mike Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, compete in body sparring on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Oct. 5, 2023. Body sparring utilizes techniques learned from the Marine Corps Martial Arts Program. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Ava Alegria)

    This work, Mike Company Body Sparring [Image 9 of 9], by LCpl Ava Alegria, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

