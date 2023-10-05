Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Task Force Marne commander focuses on interoperability, training with NATO allies during remarks at Baltic Defence College [Image 4 of 4]

    Task Force Marne commander focuses on interoperability, training with NATO allies during remarks at Baltic Defence College

    TARTU, ESTONIA

    10.06.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Oscar Gollaz 

    112th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    NATO officers ask U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Christopher R. Norrie, commanding general of 3rd Infantry Division, about the importance of interoperability and the value of training together during a question and answer session at the Baltic Defense College in Tartu, Estonia, Oct. 6, 2023. The 3rd Infantry Division’s mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Oscar Gollaz)

    Date Taken: 10.06.2023
    Date Posted: 10.06.2023 10:49
    Photo ID: 8060417
    VIRIN: 231006-Z-AS463-1035
    Resolution: 5858x3905
    Size: 1.35 MB
    Location: TARTU, EE 
    This work, Task Force Marne commander focuses on interoperability, training with NATO allies during remarks at Baltic Defence College [Image 4 of 4], by SSG Oscar Gollaz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    3rd Infantry Division
    EUCOM
    XVIII ABN Corps
    Rock Of The Marne
    StrongerTogether
    Victory Corps

