U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Christopher R. Norrie, commanding general of 3rd Infantry Division, discusses the importance of interoperability between NATO allies and the value of training together during remarks to students at the Baltic Defense College in Tartu, Estonia Oct. 6, 2023. The 3rd Infantry Division’s mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Oscar Gollaz)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.06.2023 Date Posted: 10.06.2023 10:50 Photo ID: 8060415 VIRIN: 231006-Z-AS463-1024 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 1.65 MB Location: TARTU, EE Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Task Force Marne commander focuses on interoperability, training with NATO allies during remarks at Baltic Defence College [Image 4 of 4], by SSG Oscar Gollaz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.