U.S. Coast Guard Healy departs Tromsø, Norway

A U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Healy (WAGB 20) crew member looks at Tromsø, Norway as the cutter departs Tromsø, Oct. 5, 2023. During the four-day port call, the Healy and crew conducted joint operations with the Norwegian Coast Guard Vessel Svalbard, hosted a U.S. Coast Guard Research and Development Center (RDC) science roundtable, and welcomed aboard guests from a variety of institutions with interest in the Arctic and Healy’s science mission. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Senior Chief Petty Officer Charly Tautfest)
10.05.2023
10.06.2023
|8060403
|231006-G-RS249-6624
|2824x1883
|2.12 MB
TROMSø, NO
|2
|0
