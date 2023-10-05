U.S. Coast Guard Healy departs Tromsø, Norway

A U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Healy (WAGB 20) crew member looks at Tromsø, Norway as the cutter departs Tromsø, Oct. 5, 2023. During the four-day port call, the Healy and crew conducted joint operations with the Norwegian Coast Guard Vessel Svalbard, hosted a U.S. Coast Guard Research and Development Center (RDC) science roundtable, and welcomed aboard guests from a variety of institutions with interest in the Arctic and Healy’s science mission. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Senior Chief Petty Officer Charly Tautfest)

