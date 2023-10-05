Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Coast Guard Healy departs Tromsø, Norway

    TROMSø, NORWAY

    10.05.2023

    Photo by Senior Chief Petty Officer Charly Tautfest 

    U.S. Coast Guard Pacific Area

    A U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Healy (WAGB 20) crew member looks at Tromsø, Norway as the cutter departs Tromsø, Oct. 5, 2023. During the four-day port call, the Healy and crew conducted joint operations with the Norwegian Coast Guard Vessel Svalbard, hosted a U.S. Coast Guard Research and Development Center (RDC) science roundtable, and welcomed aboard guests from a variety of institutions with interest in the Arctic and Healy’s science mission. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Senior Chief Petty Officer Charly Tautfest)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.05.2023
    Date Posted: 10.06.2023 10:15
    Photo ID: 8060403
    VIRIN: 231006-G-RS249-6624
    Resolution: 2824x1883
    Size: 2.12 MB
    Location: TROMSø, NO
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Coast Guard Healy departs Tromsø, Norway, by SCPO Charly Tautfest, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Healy
    USCG
    Arctic
    Science
    Norway
    USCG Polar Ops

