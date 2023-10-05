Army Reserve Ordnance Company Conducts a Controlled Burn alongside Polish Allies in Poland

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to Wisconsin Army reserve 826th Ordnance Company work alongside Polish soldiers to put out a controlled fire during an explosive ordnance disposal exercise in Foward Operating Site Świętoszów, Poland, Oct. 5, 2023. The U.S. Army Soldiers are deployed to Europe to train with allies and partners to enhance interoperability and deter adversaries. As a part of Task Force Provider, the units continue to have a presence in Eastern Europe and improve readiness through individual, crew, platoon, and company warfighting mastery, ensuring we win at the point of contact. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Elsi Delgado)

