U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the Wisconsin Army Reserve 826th Ordnance Company work alongside Polish soldiers during an explosive ordnance disposal exercise in forward operating site Świętoszów, Poland, Oct. 5, 2023. The U.S. Army Soldiers are deployed to Europe to train with allies and partners to enhance interoperability and deter adversaries. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Elsi Delgado)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.06.2023 Date Posted: 10.06.2023 09:43 Photo ID: 8060369 VIRIN: 231006-A-FW799-2825 Resolution: 5810x3873 Size: 8.87 MB Location: PL Hometown: FORT STEWART, GA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Army Reserve Ordnance Company Conducts a Controlled Burn alongside Polish Allies in Poland [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Elsi Delgado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.