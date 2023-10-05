A Soldier assigned to the 207th Military Intelligence Brigade (Theater) learns how to properly perform a barbell squat. Lightning Valkyrie is a mentorship group within the 207th Military Intelligence Brigade (Theater) which offers monthly events to empower female soldiers of all ranks. The group focuses on building a supportive community, sharing success strategies, and promoting inclusivity among participants of all genders.(U.S. Army photo by 1st. Lt. Katherine Sibilla)
|Date Taken:
|04.10.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.06.2023 08:50
|Photo ID:
|8060360
|VIRIN:
|231004-A-HJ939-8519
|Resolution:
|4580x3359
|Size:
|7.26 MB
|Location:
|VICENZA, IT
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 207th MIB(T) female mentorship group [Image 5 of 5], by 1LT Katherine Sibilla, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
