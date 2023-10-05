Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    207th MIB(T) female mentorship group [Image 4 of 5]

    207th MIB(T) female mentorship group

    VICENZA, ITALY

    04.10.2023

    Photo by 1st Lt. Katherine Sibilla 

    207th Military Intelligence Brigade (Theater)

    Chief Warrant Officer 2 Milynda Washington learns how to properly a shoulder press with a 45 pound bar. Lightning Valkyrie is a mentorship group within the 207th Military Intelligence Brigade (Theater) which offers monthly events to empower female soldiers of all ranks. The group focuses on building a supportive community, sharing success strategies, and promoting inclusivity among participants of all genders.(U.S. Army photo by 1st. Lt. Katherine Sibilla)

    This work, 207th MIB(T) female mentorship group [Image 5 of 5], by 1LT Katherine Sibilla, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    WeareNATO
    USAREUR-AF
    StrongTogether
    trainingdoneright
    SETAF-AF
    207th Millitary Intelligence Brigade (Theater)

