207th MIB(T) female mentorship group

Chief Warrant Officer 2 Milynda Washington learns how to properly a shoulder press with a 45 pound bar. Lightning Valkyrie is a mentorship group within the 207th Military Intelligence Brigade (Theater) which offers monthly events to empower female soldiers of all ranks. The group focuses on building a supportive community, sharing success strategies, and promoting inclusivity among participants of all genders.(U.S. Army photo by 1st. Lt. Katherine Sibilla)

Date Taken: 04.10.2023 Date Posted: 10.06.2023 Location: VICENZA, IT