Best Sniper Competition

A German sniper team navigates the USAREUR-AF 2023 European Best Sniper Team Competition's waters in the Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Oct. 6, 2023. The U.S. Army Europe and Africa Best Sniper Team Competition is an annual event testing the marksmanship, physical prowess, and technical expertise of sniper teams across Europe. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Thomas Dixon)

Date Taken: 10.06.2023 Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE