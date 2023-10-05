Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Best Sniper Competition [Image 3 of 3]

    Best Sniper Competition

    GRAFENWOEHR, BY, GERMANY

    10.06.2023

    Photo by Spc. Thomas Dixon 

    7th Army Training Command

    A German sniper team navigates the USAREUR-AF 2023 European Best Sniper Team Competition's waters in the Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Oct. 6, 2023. The U.S. Army Europe and Africa Best Sniper Team Competition is an annual event testing the marksmanship, physical prowess, and technical expertise of sniper teams across Europe. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Thomas Dixon)

