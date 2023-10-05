Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    First cohort of F5 Postal School graduates at Camp Arifjan, October 2023 [Image 7 of 8]

    First cohort of F5 Postal School graduates at Camp Arifjan, October 2023

    KUWAIT

    10.06.2023

    Photo by Capt. Austin May 

    Area Support Group - Kuwait

    The first U.S. Central Command cohort of the F5 - postal operations class graduate in theater at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, Oct. 6, 2023. This additional skill identifier qualifies Soldiers in the handling of international mail, U.S. mail, money orders, and sale of postage.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.06.2023
    Date Posted: 10.06.2023 08:02
    Photo ID: 8060346
    VIRIN: 231006-A-FM739-1897
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 16 MB
    Location: KW
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, First cohort of F5 Postal School graduates at Camp Arifjan, October 2023 [Image 8 of 8], by CPT Austin May, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    First cohort of F5 Postal School graduates at Camp Arifjan, October 2023
    First cohort of F5 Postal School graduates at Camp Arifjan, October 2023
    First cohort of F5 Postal School graduates at Camp Arifjan, October 2023
    First cohort of F5 Postal School graduates at Camp Arifjan, October 2023
    First cohort of F5 Postal School graduates at Camp Arifjan, October 2023
    First cohort of F5 Postal School graduates at Camp Arifjan, October 2023
    First cohort of F5 Postal School graduates at Camp Arifjan, October 2023
    First cohort of F5 Postal School graduates at Camp Arifjan, October 2023

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CENTCOM
    graduation
    Kuwait
    Postal Operations
    F5

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT