First cohort of F5 Postal School graduates at Camp Arifjan, October 2023

The first U.S. Central Command cohort of the F5 - postal operations class graduate in theater at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, Oct. 6, 2023. This additional skill identifier qualifies Soldiers in the handling of international mail, U.S. mail, money orders, and sale of postage.

