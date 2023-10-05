USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts vertical replenishment with USNS Charles Drew (T-AKE 10)

231005-N-JO823-1076 PHILIPPINE SEA (Oct. 5, 2023) Logistics Specialist 1st Class Joemarie Roslin, right, from Caloocan, Philippines, directs Logistics Specialist 3rd Class Devlin Darwin, from La Pace, Louisiana, prior to moving cargo on the flight deck of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), during a vertical replenishment-at-sea with Military Sealift Command dry cargo ship, USNS Charles Drew (T-AKE 10), in the Philippine Sea, Oct. 5. Commander, Task Force 73 (CTF-73) in coordination with Military Sealift Command Far East (MSC FE) refuels and resupplies deployed naval forces, along with regional allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Natasha ChevalierLosada)

