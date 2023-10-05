Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts vertical replenishment with USNS Charles Drew (T-AKE 10) [Image 6 of 6]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts vertical replenishment with USNS Charles Drew (T-AKE 10)

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    10.05.2023

    Photo by Seaman Natasha Chevalier 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    231005-N-JO823-1076 PHILIPPINE SEA (Oct. 5, 2023) Logistics Specialist 1st Class Joemarie Roslin, right, from Caloocan, Philippines, directs Logistics Specialist 3rd Class Devlin Darwin, from La Pace, Louisiana, prior to moving cargo on the flight deck of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), during a vertical replenishment-at-sea with Military Sealift Command dry cargo ship, USNS Charles Drew (T-AKE 10), in the Philippine Sea, Oct. 5. Commander, Task Force 73 (CTF-73) in coordination with Military Sealift Command Far East (MSC FE) refuels and resupplies deployed naval forces, along with regional allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Natasha ChevalierLosada)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.05.2023
    Date Posted: 10.06.2023 07:38
    Photo ID: 8060334
    VIRIN: 231005-N-JO823-1076
    Resolution: 3195x2042
    Size: 1.29 MB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts vertical replenishment with USNS Charles Drew (T-AKE 10) [Image 6 of 6], by SN Natasha Chevalier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts vertical replenishment with USNS Charles Drew (T-AKE 10)
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts vertical replenishment with USNS Charles Drew (T-AKE 10)
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts vertical replenishment with USNS Charles Drew (T-AKE 10)
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts vertical replenishment with USNS Charles Drew (T-AKE 10)
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts vertical replenishment with USNS Charles Drew (T-AKE 10)
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts vertical replenishment with USNS Charles Drew (T-AKE 10)

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    replenishment at sea
    VERTREP
    USS Ronald Reagan
    super puma
    USNS Charles Drew
    EC-225

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT