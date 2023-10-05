Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Change of Responsibility Ceremony, Oct. 5, 2023. [Image 10 of 15]

    Change of Responsibility Ceremony, Oct. 5, 2023.

    VICENZA, ITALY

    10.05.2023

    Photo by Paolo Bovo 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Raymond H. Wrensch, outgoing Command Sgt. Maj. of the 2nd Battalion, 503rd Infantry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade, gives a speech during change of responsibility ceremony at Caserma Del Din, Oct. 05, 2023, Vicenza, Italy. The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army Contingency Response Force in Europe, capable of projecting ready forces anywhere in the U.S. European, Africa or Central Commands' areas of responsibility.  (U.S. Army Photos by Paolo Bovo)

    Date Taken: 10.05.2023
    Location: VICENZA, IT 
    NATO
    SkySoldiers
    USAREUR-AF
    USAItaly
    SETAF-AF
    StrongerToghether

