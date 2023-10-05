Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CFAS Visits Saikai City Mayor [Image 4 of 4]

    CFAS Visits Saikai City Mayor

    SASEBO, JAPAN

    10.05.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Jeremy Graham 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo

    Capt. Michael Fontaine, Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS), speaks with Saikai City Mayor Yasuhiko Sugizawa and Saikai City officials during an introductory office call at Saikai City Hall Oct. 5, 2023. Fontaine visited Saikai City Hall to meet with Sugizawa for the first time as installation commanding officer following the recent CFAS change of command to discuss issues affecting CFAS and Saikai City in order to maintain open communication and foster mutual goodwill. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jeremy Graham)

    Date Taken: 10.05.2023
    Location: SASEBO, JP 
