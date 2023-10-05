CFAS Visits Saikai City Mayor

Capt. Michael Fontaine, Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS), poses for a photo with Saikai City Mayor Yasuhiko Sugizawa during an introductory office call at Saikai City Hall Oct. 5, 2023. Fontaine visited Saikai City Hall to meet with Sugizawa for the first time as installation commanding officer following the recent CFAS change of command to discuss issues affecting CFAS and Saikai City in order to maintain open communication and foster mutual goodwill. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jeremy Graham)

