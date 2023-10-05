231005-N-PA815-2003 SAN FRANSICO (Oct. 5, 2023) Musician 1st Class Sam Stewart assigned to Navy Band Southwest (NBSW) preforms with the 32nd Street Brass Band during San Francisco Fleet Week (SFFW) on Castro Street in San Francisco, Oct. 5, 2023. SFFW is an opportunity for the American public to meet the Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard teams and experience America’s sea services. During Fleet week, service members participate in various community service events, showcase capabilities and equipment to the community, and enjoy the hospitality of the city and its surrounding areas. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jacob Van Amburg/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.05.2023 Date Posted: 10.06.2023 00:40 Photo ID: 8060234 VIRIN: 231005-N-PA815-2003 Resolution: 1363x2048 Size: 867.57 KB Location: SAN FRANCISCO, CA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, San Francisco Fleet week 2023 [Image 9 of 9], by PO3 jacob van amburg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.