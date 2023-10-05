Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Damage Control Drill

    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Damage Control Drill

    SASEBO, JAPAN

    10.05.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Brittney Kinsey 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    SASEBO, Japan (Oct. 5, 2023) Damage Controlman 2nd Class Jose Garcia, from Escundido, Calif., assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault carrier USS America (LHA 6), prepares hose team members to respond to a simulated casualty during damage control training in the ship’s hangar bay, while moored in Sasebo, Japan, Oct. 5. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Brittney Kinsey)

    IMAGE INFO

    damage control
    LHA 6
    USS America (LHA 6)
    8010

