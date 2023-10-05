USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Damage Control Drill

SASEBO, Japan (Oct. 5, 2023) Hull Technician 1st Class Christopher Cherrix, from Coppers Cove, Texas, assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault carrier USS America (LHA 6), observes Sailors dress out in firefighting gear in the ship’s hangar bay during damage control training, while moored in Sasebo, Japan, Oct. 5. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Brittney Kinsey)

