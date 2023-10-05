Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Coast Guardsmen distribute food to the local community during San Francisco Fleet Week 23 [Image 8 of 9]

    U.S. Coast Guardsmen distribute food to the local community during San Francisco Fleet Week 23

    SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES

    10.05.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jordan Jennings 

    Navy Region Southwest

    231005-N-YV347-1022 SAN FRANCISCO (Oct. 5, 2023) U.S. Coast Guard Chief Yeoman Sandra Lussier, from Alameda, Calif., packages food to be distributed at a local food bank as part of San Francisco Fleet Week (SFFW) 2023. SFFW is an opportunity for the American public to meet their Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard teams and experience America’s sea services. During fleet week, service members participate in various community service event, showcase capabilities and equipment to the community, and enjoy the hospitality of the city and its surrounding areas. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jordan Jennings /Released)

    This work, U.S. Coast Guardsmen distribute food to the local community during San Francisco Fleet Week 23 [Image 9 of 9], by PO3 Jordan Jennings, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    San Francisco
    #SFFW2023
    #SFFleetWeek2023

