U.S. Coast Guardsmen distribute food to the local community during San Francisco Fleet Week 23

231005-N-YV347-1022 SAN FRANCISCO (Oct. 5, 2023) U.S. Coast Guard Chief Yeoman Sandra Lussier, from Alameda, Calif., packages food to be distributed at a local food bank as part of San Francisco Fleet Week (SFFW) 2023. SFFW is an opportunity for the American public to meet their Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard teams and experience America’s sea services. During fleet week, service members participate in various community service event, showcase capabilities and equipment to the community, and enjoy the hospitality of the city and its surrounding areas. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jordan Jennings /Released)

