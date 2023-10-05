Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Robert Smalls (CG 62) Conducts General Quarters Drill [Image 2 of 2]

    USS Robert Smalls (CG 62) Conducts General Quarters Drill

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    10.04.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class RuKiyah Mack 

    Commander, Task Force 70 / Carrier Strike Group 5

    231004-N-QF023-1062
    PHILIPPINE SEA (Oct. 4, 2023) Fireman Robert Powers, uses a fire rake to test the integrity of the deck during a Condition II general quarters drill aboard Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Robert Smalls (CG 62) in the Philippine Sea, Oct. 4. Robert Smalls is forward-deployed to the U.S. 7th fleet area of operations in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class RuKiyah Mack  

    Date Taken: 10.04.2023
    Date Posted: 10.05.2023 21:21
    Photo ID: 8060103
    VIRIN: 231004-N-QF023-1062
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 4.05 MB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Robert Smalls (CG 62) Conducts General Quarters Drill [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 RuKiyah Mack, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    drill
    general quarters
    cg 62
    uss robert smalls
    fight how you train

