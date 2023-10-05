USS Robert Smalls (CG 62) Conducts General Quarters Drill

231004-N-QF023-1018

PHILIPPINE SEA (Oct. 4, 2023) Seaman Apprentice Jaden Fisher, from Gilburg, Arizona, passes down a fire hose during a Condition II general quarters drill aboard Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Robert Smalls (CG 62) in the Philippine Sea, Oct. 4. Robert Smalls is forward-deployed to the U.S. 7th fleet area of operations in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class RuKiyah Mack

Location: PHILIPPINE SEA