    Joint Task Force-Red Hill leaders engage with local residents during the defueling open house [Image 6 of 7]

    Joint Task Force-Red Hill leaders engage with local residents during the defueling open house

    HI, UNITED STATES

    10.03.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Kyler Chatman 

    Joint Task Force Red Hill

    Joint Task Force-Red Hill (JTF-RH) Plans and Operations Director, U.S. Navy Cmdr. Kevin Mccormick, engages with local residents during the defueling open house at Ke’ehi Lagoon Memorial in Honolulu, Hawaii, Oct. 3, 2023. JTF-RH is in phase four of its five-phase defueling plan where personnel are focused on completion of pre-defueling material assessments, continued training and rehearsals, routine maintenance actions, and quality assurance and safety checks. This is the final preparatory stage prior to commencement of gravity defueling on October 16 and marks the final coordin3ation with the Department of Defense, Environmental Protection Agency, and Hawaii Department of Health before approval to defuel is received. (DoD photo by U.S. Army Sgt. Kyler L. Chatman)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.03.2023
    Date Posted: 10.05.2023 20:02
    Photo ID: 8060066
    VIRIN: 231003-A-ME245-1368
    Resolution: 4654x3103
    Size: 2.08 MB
    Location: HI, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    TAGS

    Red Hill
    Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility
    JTF-RH
    Joint Task Force-Red Hill
    October Open House

