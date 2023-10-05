Joint Task Force-Red Hill (JTF-RH) leaders engage with local residents during the defueling open house at Ke’ehi Lagoon Memorial in Honolulu, Hawaii, Oct. 3, 2023. JTF-RH is in phase four of its five-phase defueling plan where personnel are focused on completion of pre-defueling material assessments, continued training and rehearsals, routine maintenance actions, and quality assurance and safety checks. This is the final preparatory stage prior to commencement of gravity defueling on October 16 and marks the final coordination with the Department of Defense, Environmental Protection Agency, and Hawaii Department of Health before approval to defuel is received. (DoD photo by U.S. Army Sgt. Kyler L. Chatman)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.03.2023 Date Posted: 10.05.2023 20:05 Photo ID: 8060064 VIRIN: 231003-A-ME245-1229 Resolution: 5816x3877 Size: 2.05 MB Location: HI, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Joint Task Force-Red Hill leaders engage with local residents during the defueling open house. [Image 7 of 7], by SGT Kyler Chatman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.