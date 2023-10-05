SF Fleet Week 23: Military Careers Symposium

A U.S. Navy Sailor speaks to students and faculty during a military careers symposium at Abraham Lincoln High School in San Francisco, during San Francisco Fleet Week, Oct. 4, 2023. SFFW is an opportunity for the American public to meet their Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard teams and experience America's sea services. During fleet week, service members participate in various community service events, showcase capabilities and equipment to the community, and enjoy the hospitality of the city and its surrounding areas. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Trent A. Henry)

