    SF Fleet Week 23: Military Careers Symposium [Image 2 of 7]

    SF Fleet Week 23: Military Careers Symposium

    SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES

    10.04.2023

    Photo by Cpl. Trent A. Henry 

    Navy Region Southwest

    U.S. military service members take part in a discussion panel during a military careers symposium at Abraham Lincoln High School in San Francisco, during San Francisco Fleet Week, Oct. 4, 2023. SFFW is an opportunity for the American public to meet their Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard teams and experience America's sea services. During fleet week, service members participate in various community service events, showcase capabilities and equipment to the community, and enjoy the hospitality of the city and its surrounding areas. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Trent A. Henry)

    Date Taken: 10.04.2023
    Date Posted: 10.05.2023 19:08
    Photo ID: 8060039
    VIRIN: 231004-M-FP389-2159
    Resolution: 5578x3719
    Size: 24.05 MB
    Location: SAN FRANCISCO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    This work, SF Fleet Week 23: Military Careers Symposium [Image 7 of 7], by Cpl Trent A. Henry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    1st MLG
    Education
    U.S. Marines
    Recruiting
    IMEF24
    SFFW23

