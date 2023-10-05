Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Thunderbirds headline California Capital Airshow [Image 24 of 26]

    Thunderbirds headline California Capital Airshow

    MATHER, UNITED STATES

    09.24.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Dakota Carter 

    Air Force Thunderbirds

    The United States Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron "Thunderbirds" perform in Mather, California, Sept. 22-24, 2023. The Thunderbirds are slated to perform in 35 locations during the year of 2023, which is their 70th anniversary since being formed in 1953. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dakota Carter)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.24.2023
    Date Posted: 10.05.2023 18:54
    Photo ID: 8060038
    VIRIN: 230924-F-IH091-1037
    Resolution: 7920x5280
    Size: 2.34 MB
    Location: MATHER, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Thunderbirds headline California Capital Airshow [Image 26 of 26], by SSgt Dakota Carter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Thunderbirds
    Sacramento
    Mather
    Air show
    California

