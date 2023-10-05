Thunderbirds headline California Capital Airshow

The United States Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron "Thunderbirds" perform in Mather, California, Sept. 22-24, 2023. The Thunderbirds are slated to perform in 35 locations during the year of 2023, which is their 70th anniversary since being formed in 1953. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dakota Carter)

Date Posted: 10.05.2023
Location: MATHER, US