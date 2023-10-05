Skipper Regelin is ringed ashore upon assuming command of TOCRON TEN onboard NAS Whidbey Island
Photo credit: ET3 Autumn Jones
|Date Taken:
|10.05.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.05.2023 17:40
|Photo ID:
|8059875
|VIRIN:
|231005-N-N0801-1001
|Resolution:
|5184x3456
|Size:
|2.07 MB
|Location:
|OAK HARBOR, WA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
TOCORON 10 Holds Change of Command
