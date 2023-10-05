Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SAN FRANSISCO FLEET WEEK 2023 [Image 3 of 4]

    SAN FRANSISCO FLEET WEEK 2023

    SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES

    10.05.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Theodore Lee 

    Navy Region Southwest

    231005-N-FA868-1035 SAN FRANCISCO (Oct. 5, 2023) Sailors, assigned to the amphibious transport dock ship USS John P. Murtha (LPD-26), volunteer at a pop-up food drive during San Francisco Fleet Week. SFFW is an opportunity for the American public to meet the Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard teams and experience America’s sea services. During Fleet week, service members participate in various community service events, showcase capabilities and equipment to the community, and enjoy the hospitality of the city and its surrounding areas. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Theodore C. Lee/Released)

    San Francisco
    Navy Band
    Fleet Week
    San Francisco Fleet Week
    CNRSW
    SFFW2023

