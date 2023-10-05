231005-N-FA868-1016 SAN FRANCISCO (Oct. 5, 2023) Sailors, assigned to the amphibious transport dock ship USS John P. Murtha (LPD-26), volunteer at a pop-up food drive during San Francisco Fleet Week. SFFW is an opportunity for the American public to meet the Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard teams and experience America’s sea services. During Fleet week, service members participate in various community service events, showcase capabilities and equipment to the community, and enjoy the hospitality of the city and its surrounding areas. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Theodore C. Lee/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.05.2023 Date Posted: 10.05.2023 17:23 Photo ID: 8059773 VIRIN: 231005-N-FA868-1016 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 3.09 MB Location: SAN FRANCISCO, CA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, SAN FRANSISCO FLEET WEEK 2023 [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Theodore Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.