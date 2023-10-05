Recognizing Area Dental Lab for World Smile Day

Tim McGee, a 21st Dental Squadron dental laboratory technician, ensures proper fit of 28 custom crowns over a dental prosthesis that will replace the patient’s teeth and jaw bones at the Area Dental Lab on Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, Oct. 3, 2023. Depending on the severity of the case, a technician will collaborate on a case for over a year to make sure the patient receives the best treatment. (U.S. Space Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jazmin Smith)

