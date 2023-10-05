Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Recognizing Area Dental Lab for World Smile Day

    PETERSON SPACE FORCE BASE, CO, UNITED STATES

    10.03.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Jazmin Smith 

    Space Base Delta 1

    Tim McGee, a 21st Dental Squadron dental laboratory technician, ensures proper fit of 28 custom crowns over a dental prosthesis that will replace the patient’s teeth and jaw bones at the Area Dental Lab on Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, Oct. 3, 2023. Depending on the severity of the case, a technician will collaborate on a case for over a year to make sure the patient receives the best treatment. (U.S. Space Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jazmin Smith)

    Date Taken: 10.03.2023
    Location: PETERSON SPACE FORCE BASE, CO, US
