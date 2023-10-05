Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Pentagon Press Secretary Brig. Gen. Ryder hosts Press Briefing [Image 11 of 19]

    Pentagon Press Secretary Brig. Gen. Ryder hosts Press Briefing

    WASHINGTON, D.C., DC, UNITED STATES

    10.05.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Cesar Navarro 

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs           

    Pentagon Press Secretary U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder addresses members of the press during a press briefing at the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., Oct. 5, 2023. (DoD photo by U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Cesar J. Navarro)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.05.2023
    Date Posted: 10.05.2023 16:50
    Photo ID: 8059737
    VIRIN: 231005-D-GD090-2162
    Resolution: 7228x4819
    Size: 3.48 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, D.C., DC, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pentagon Press Secretary Brig. Gen. Ryder hosts Press Briefing [Image 19 of 19], by SrA Cesar Navarro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Pentagon Press Secretary Brig. Gen. Ryder hosts Press Briefing
    Pentagon Press Secretary Brig. Gen. Ryder hosts Press Briefing
    Pentagon Press Secretary Brig. Gen. Ryder hosts Press Briefing
    Pentagon Press Secretary Brig. Gen. Ryder hosts Press Briefing
    Pentagon Press Secretary Brig. Gen. Ryder hosts Press Briefing
    Pentagon Press Secretary Brig. Gen. Ryder hosts Press Briefing
    Pentagon Press Secretary Brig. Gen. Ryder hosts Press Briefing
    Pentagon Press Secretary Brig. Gen. Ryder hosts Press Briefing
    Pentagon Press Secretary Brig. Gen. Ryder hosts Press Briefing
    Pentagon Press Secretary Brig. Gen. Ryder hosts Press Briefing
    Pentagon Press Secretary Brig. Gen. Ryder hosts Press Briefing
    Pentagon Press Secretary Brig. Gen. Ryder hosts Press Briefing
    Pentagon Press Secretary Brig. Gen. Ryder hosts Press Briefing
    Pentagon Press Secretary Brig. Gen. Ryder hosts Press Briefing
    Pentagon Press Secretary Brig. Gen. Ryder hosts Press Briefing
    Pentagon Press Secretary Brig. Gen. Ryder hosts Press Briefing
    Pentagon Press Secretary Brig. Gen. Ryder hosts Press Briefing
    Pentagon Press Secretary Brig. Gen. Ryder hosts Press Briefing
    Pentagon Press Secretary Brig. Gen. Ryder hosts Press Briefing

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Department of Defense
    press briefing
    Pentagon
    Pentagon Press Secretary
    PBR
    Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT