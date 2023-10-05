Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Navy Sailors distribute food to the local community during San Francisco Fleet Week [Image 1 of 6]

    U.S. Navy Sailors distribute food to the local community during San Francisco Fleet Week

    SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES

    10.05.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kevin Tang 

    Navy Region Southwest

    U.S. Navy Sailors distribute food in a food bank donation to the local community as part of San Francisco Fleet Week (SFFW). San Francisco Fleet Week (SFFW). SFFW is an opportunity for the American public to meet their Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard teams and experience America’s sea services. During fleet week, service members participate in various community service event, showcase capabilities and equipment to the community, and enjoy the hospitality of the city and its surrounding areas. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Third Class Kevin Tang)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.05.2023
    Date Posted: 10.05.2023 16:50
    Photo ID: 8059679
    VIRIN: 231004-N-PA221-1005
    Resolution: 4842x3228
    Size: 1.88 MB
    Location: SAN FRANCISCO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Navy Sailors distribute food to the local community during San Francisco Fleet Week [Image 6 of 6], by PO3 Kevin Tang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. Navy Sailors distribute food to the local community during San Francisco Fleet Week
    U.S. Navy Sailors distribute food to the local community during San Francisco Fleet Week
    U.S. Navy Sailors distribute food to the local community during San Francisco Fleet Week
    U.S. Navy Sailors distribute food to the local community during San Francisco Fleet Week
    U.S. Navy Sailors distribute food to the local community during San Francisco Fleet Week
    U.S. Coast Guardsman distribute food to the local community during San Francisco Fleet Week

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Food drive
    COMREL
    US Navy
    Food bank
    SFFW2023

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT