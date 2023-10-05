U.S. Navy Sailors distribute food to the local community during San Francisco Fleet Week

U.S. Navy Sailors distribute food in a food bank donation to the local community as part of San Francisco Fleet Week (SFFW). San Francisco Fleet Week (SFFW). SFFW is an opportunity for the American public to meet their Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard teams and experience America’s sea services. During fleet week, service members participate in various community service event, showcase capabilities and equipment to the community, and enjoy the hospitality of the city and its surrounding areas. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Third Class Kevin Tang)

