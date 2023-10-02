Commander, U.S. Fleet Forces Command, Adm. Daryl Caudle, receives arrival honors during a pass-in-review graduation ceremony at Recruit Training Command. Boot camp is approximately 10 weeks and all enlistees into the U.S. Navy begin their careers at the command. More than 40,000 recruits train annually at the Navy's only boot camp. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Brandie Nix)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.05.2023 Date Posted: 10.05.2023 15:17 Photo ID: 8059537 VIRIN: 231005-N-WB795-1215 Resolution: 6639x4426 Size: 8.19 MB Location: GREAT LAKES, IL, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Recruit Training Command Pass-in-review graduation [Image 10 of 10], by CPO Brandie Nix, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.