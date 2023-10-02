Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Recruit Training Command Pass-in-review graduation [Image 8 of 10]

    Recruit Training Command Pass-in-review graduation

    GREAT LAKES, IL, UNITED STATES

    10.05.2023

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Brandie Nix 

    U.S. Navy Recruit Training Command

    Commander, U.S. Fleet Forces Command, Adm. Daryl Caudle, presents the Navy League Award to Seaman Ambrose Castillo during a pass-in-review graduation ceremony at Recruit Training Command. Boot camp is approximately 10 weeks and all enlistees into the U.S. Navy begin their careers at the command. More than 40,000 recruits train annually at the Navy's only boot camp. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Brandie Nix)

