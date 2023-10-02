The Office of Small Business Programs (OSBP) is partnering in this nationwide effort to raise awareness about the importance of cybersecurity, especially for small businesses who are seeking opportunities with the U.S. Department of Defense.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.04.2023 Date Posted: 10.05.2023 13:45 Photo ID: 8059198 VIRIN: 231004-O-NT226-9907 Resolution: 0x0 Size: 0 B Location: US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Cybersecurity Awareness Month, by Amanda King, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.