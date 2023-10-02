Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    104th Fighter Wing at William Tell 2023 [Image 3 of 4]

    104th Fighter Wing at William Tell 2023

    SAVANNAH, GA, UNITED STATES

    09.15.2023

    Photo by Master Sgt. Caila Arahood 

    165th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 104th Fighter Wing (FW) , Massachusetts Air National Guard (ANG), pose for a group photo Sept. 15, 2023, the last day of William Tell 2023, at the Air Dominance Center in Savannah, Georgia. The 104th FW was one of two ANG flying units to compete in the competition. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Caila Arahood)

    Date Taken: 09.15.2023
    Date Posted: 10.05.2023 13:45
    Photo ID: 8059154
    VIRIN: 230915-Z-PJ280-2005
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 1.97 MB
    Location: SAVANNAH, GA, US 
    Georgia Air National Guard
    National Guard
    C-130 Hercules
    165th Airlift Wing
    Stronger Together
    AD23

