104th Fighter Wing at William Tell 2023

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 104th Fighter Wing (FW) , Massachusetts Air National Guard (ANG), leave the flight line after a group photo Sept. 15, 2023, at the Air Dominance Center in Savannah, Georgia. The 104th FW was one of two ANG flying units to compete in the competition. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Caila Arahood)

