U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 104th Fighter Wing (FW) , Massachusetts Air National Guard (ANG), pose for a group photo Sept. 15, 2023, the last day of William Tell 2023, at the Air Dominance Center in Savannah, Georgia. The 104th FW was one of two ANG flying units to compete in the competition. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Caila Arahood)
|Date Taken:
|09.15.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.05.2023 13:45
|Photo ID:
|8059152
|VIRIN:
|230915-Z-PJ280-2003
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|2.23 MB
|Location:
|SAVANNAH, GA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 104th Fighter Wing at William Tell 2023 [Image 4 of 4], by MSgt Caila Arahood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
