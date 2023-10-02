CNATTU Keesler Group Photo

U.S. Navy Sailors assigned to the Center for Naval Aviation Technical Training Unit Keesler pose for group photo on Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, Oct. 14, 2023. The CNATTU Keesler trains more than 1,100 students in a variety of career fields such as Meterology and Calibration. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Trenten Waltes)
