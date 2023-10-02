Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CNATTU Keesler Group Photo [Image 2 of 2]

    CNATTU Keesler Group Photo

    BILOXI, MS, UNITED STATES

    10.04.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Trenten Walters 

    81st Training Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Navy Sailors assigned to the Center for Naval Aviation Technical Training Unit Keesler pose for group photo on Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, Oct. 14, 2023. The CNATTU Keesler trains more than 1,100 students in a variety of career fields such as Meterology and Calibration. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Trenten Waltes)

    This work, CNATTU Keesler Group Photo [Image 2 of 2], by A1C Trenten Walters, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

