Albany Community Members Donate to Toys For Tots

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Derrik Whittemore, administrative specialist with Detachment 2, Albany Inspector-Instructor (I&I), Marine Corps Logistics Base (MCLB) Albany, 4th Marine Logistics Group, poses for a photo during toy donations for the Toys For Tots campaign from civilian donators on MCLB Albany, Oct. 4, 2023. I&I Marines aboard MCLB Albany coordinate donations to support the Toys For Tots’ mission to provide toys for less fortunate children. (U.S. Marine Corps photo illustration by Cpl. Jorge Borjas)
|10.04.2023
|10.05.2023 11:35
|8058835
|231004-M-MB805-4001
|3019x4528
|6.1 MB
|MARINE CORPS LOGISTICS BASE ALBANY, GA, US
|2
|0
