Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Albany Community Members Donate to Toys For Tots [Image 4 of 7]

    Albany Community Members Donate to Toys For Tots

    MARINE CORPS LOGISTICS BASE ALBANY, GA, UNITED STATES

    10.04.2023

    Photo by Cpl. Jorge Borjas 

    Marine Corps Logistics Base Albany

    U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Derrik Whittemore, left, administrative specialist with Detachment 2, Albany Inspector-Instructor (I&I), Marine Corps Logistics Base (MCLB) Albany, 4th Marine Logistics Group, and Cpl. Jack Sotherland, a supply chief with Detachment 2, Albany Inspector-Instructor (I&I), MCLB Albany, 4th Marine Logistics Group, pose for a photo during a toy donation for the Toys For Tots campaign from civilian donators on MCLB Albany, Oct. 4, 2023. I&I Marines aboard MCLB Albany coordinate donations to support the Toys For Tots’ mission to provide toys for less fortunate children. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jorge Borjas)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.04.2023
    Date Posted: 10.05.2023 11:35
    Photo ID: 8058831
    VIRIN: 231004-M-MB805-3022
    Resolution: 4888x3259
    Size: 9.6 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS LOGISTICS BASE ALBANY, GA, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Albany Community Members Donate to Toys For Tots [Image 7 of 7], by Cpl Jorge Borjas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Albany Community Members Donate to Toys For Tots
    Albany Community Members Donate to Toys For Tots
    Albany Community Members Donate to Toys For Tots
    Albany Community Members Donate to Toys For Tots
    Albany Community Members Donate to Toys For Tots
    Albany Community Members Donate to Toys For Tots
    Albany Community Members Donate to Toys For Tots

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Donation
    4th MLG
    Toys For Tots
    MCLB Albany

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT