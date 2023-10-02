Albany Community Members Donate to Toys For Tots

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Derrik Whittemore, left, administrative specialist with Detachment 2, Albany Inspector-Instructor (I&I), Marine Corps Logistics Base (MCLB) Albany, 4th Marine Logistics Group, and Cpl. Jack Sotherland, a supply chief with Detachment 2, Albany Inspector-Instructor (I&I), MCLB Albany, 4th Marine Logistics Group, pose for a photo during a toy donation for the Toys For Tots campaign from civilian donators on MCLB Albany, Oct. 4, 2023. I&I Marines aboard MCLB Albany coordinate donations to support the Toys For Tots’ mission to provide toys for less fortunate children. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jorge Borjas)

