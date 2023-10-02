USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts fueling-at-sea with USNS Rappahannock (T-AO 204)

231001-N-IK052-1068 PHILIPPINE SEA (Oct. 1, 2023) Sailors prepare to fire a shot line from the flight deck of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), to Military Sealift Command fleet replenishment oiler, USNS Rappahannock (T-AO 204), prior to a fueling-at-sea, in the Philippine Sea, Oct. 1. Commander, Task Force 73 (CTF-73) in coordination with Military Sealift Command Far East (MSC FE) refuels and resupplies deployed naval forces, along with regional allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Caroline H. Lui)
|Date Taken:
|10.01.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.05.2023 10:39
|Photo ID:
|8058776
|VIRIN:
|231001-N-IK052-1068
|Resolution:
|5433x3622
|Size:
|1.63 MB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
