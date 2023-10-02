231002-N-ER894-1192 PHILIPPINE SEA (Oct. 2, 2023) Sailors recover an EA-18G Growler, attached to the Shadowhawks of Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 141, on the flight deck of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the Philippine Sea, Oct. 2. The primary role of EA-18G Growlers is to disrupt the ability to communicate between units in combat through the use of electronic warfare. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Timothy Dimal)
|Date Taken:
|10.02.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.05.2023 10:37
|Photo ID:
|8058771
|VIRIN:
|231002-N-ER894-1066
|Resolution:
|5568x3132
|Size:
|922.37 KB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts flight operations [Image 5 of 5], by SN Timothy Dimal, identified by DVIDS
