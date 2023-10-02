Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts flight operations [Image 1 of 5]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts flight operations

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    10.02.2023

    Photo by Seaman Timothy Dimal 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    231002-N-ER894-1077 PHILIPPINE SEA (Oct. 2, 2023) An EA-18G Growler, attached to the Shadowhawks of Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 141, lands on the flight deck of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the Philippine Sea, Oct. 2. The primary role of EA-18G Growlers is to disrupt the ability to communicate between units in combat through the use of electronic warfare. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Timothy Dimal)

    IMAGE INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts flight operations [Image 5 of 5], by SN Timothy Dimal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    CVN 76
    flight operations
    Flight Deck
    USS Ronald Reagan
    U.S. Navy

